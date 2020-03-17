Priscilla Hung Sells 1,697 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $135,505.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,639.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96.

On Thursday, December 19th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $113,885.04.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

