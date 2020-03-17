Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

PG traded up $9.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.24. 19,430,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $99.09 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

