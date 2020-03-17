ProCurrency (PROC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $636.28 and approximately $45.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.03341831 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003913 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,443,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

