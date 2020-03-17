Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $49,465.67 and $4,676.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033210 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00109647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.23 or 1.00037566 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

