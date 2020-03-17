Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 260.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Propetro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.99.

Get Propetro alerts:

PUMP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 5,072,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Propetro has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.