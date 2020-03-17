ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.21% of ProSight Global worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of PROS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. ProSight Global has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PROS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSight Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. acquired 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $127,618.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

