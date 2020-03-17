ProxyNode (PRX) Market Capitalization Tops $51,940.76

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market cap of $51,940.76 and $11.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055852 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00854754 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 157,139,435 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

