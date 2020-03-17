Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 316.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.89. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

