Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.93% of Jernigan Capital worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.