Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 27,443 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 163.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 84,957 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $588.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

