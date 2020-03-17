Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 3,710 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -801.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.