Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,913 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Immunomedics worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 323,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of IMMU opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.53. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.