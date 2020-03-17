Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,479 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.99% of Ryerson worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryerson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Ryerson by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 156,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,028. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.