Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Stamps.com worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

