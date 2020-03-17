Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of HMS worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,886 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 717,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

