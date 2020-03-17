Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of United Community Banks worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

