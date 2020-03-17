Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266,465 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Aircastle worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth about $10,714,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aircastle by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,064,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aircastle by 83,400.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aircastle stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.33. Aircastle Limited has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

