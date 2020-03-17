Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Foundation Building Materials worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE:FBM opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $503.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.