Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $4.47 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

