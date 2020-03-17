Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 22,300 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 in the last 90 days. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

