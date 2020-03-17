Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 25,840 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of ASGN worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.