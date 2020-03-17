Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 178.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Midland States Bancorp worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $442.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

