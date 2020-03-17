Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

