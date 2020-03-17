Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 41,458 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

