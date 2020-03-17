Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

