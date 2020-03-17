Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 189,070 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 533,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.64. 4,007,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Societe Generale raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

