Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 442,958 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 171.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 442,958 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up about 0.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.57% of Darden Restaurants worth $76,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. 507,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

