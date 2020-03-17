Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 66,921 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,921 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Anthem worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM traded up $12.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $216.27 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.19. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

