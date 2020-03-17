Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 183,675 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,675 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,555,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,850 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,640,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,716,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

