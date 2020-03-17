Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,572 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.08. 1,268,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,932,596. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $99.09 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

