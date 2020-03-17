Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. 11,981,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,435,638. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

