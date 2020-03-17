Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,530 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after buying an additional 619,440 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $52,476,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 563,368 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,295. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

