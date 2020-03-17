Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of United Technologies worth $74,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,207,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $90.58 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.