Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $45.52 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $45,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $21,209,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

CM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 730,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

