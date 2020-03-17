Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $46.63 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $18.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.45. 498,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,917. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

