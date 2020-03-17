Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $55.08 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,538 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $55,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

