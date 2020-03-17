Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $67.56 Million Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103,538 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Raytheon worth $67,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 8.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded down $5.66 on Tuesday, reaching $123.92. 4,820,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,023. Raytheon has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

