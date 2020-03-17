Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $72.16 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 29,084,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,795,828. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

