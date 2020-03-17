Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 227.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,360 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $50,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 1,137,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

