Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $54.38 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 965,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.