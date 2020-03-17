Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $40.81 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,812,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.93% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,692,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after buying an additional 267,418 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,047,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 444,929 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,591,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after acquiring an additional 959,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 395,379 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,231. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

