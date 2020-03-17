Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 12,966 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $53,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $17.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.78. 2,399,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,658. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.65 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

