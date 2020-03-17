Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 301,400 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Restaurant Brands International worth $42,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. 501,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

