Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 634,520 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,520 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $88,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 22,002,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,168,566. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

