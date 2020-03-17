Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 83,886,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,281,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

