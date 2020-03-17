Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $65,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 47.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,971.67.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $48.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,338.28. The company had a trading volume of 73,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,788.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,936.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,252.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

