Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 115,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $57,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 1,032,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.