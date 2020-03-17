Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,280 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.29. 8,749,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,536. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.59.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

