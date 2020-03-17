Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,980 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 797,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,837,000 after purchasing an additional 248,002 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 210,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 136,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $21.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.94. The stock had a trading volume of 653,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $258.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average of $265.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

