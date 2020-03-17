Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 135,400 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of BCE worth $61,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.